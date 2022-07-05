I've posted this question before on another forum but I think the approval system is bugged as I'm still waiting for my post to be posted.I would like to relocate the starter relay terminal to the trunk where my battery is in my 88 mustang. I have also been doing a fresh installation of all the interior wiring. I've been doing some research and put together a graphic of what I think I need the routing to look like. I have a removable key cut off switch that will be mounted under the dash somewhere for an additional theft deterrent. The starter is a mini starter that is already installed on the engine. Is there anything that I'm missing and should include? Does my routing look good and safe?