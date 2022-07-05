I've posted this question before on another forum but I think the approval system is bugged as I'm still waiting for my post to be posted.
I would like to relocate the starter relay terminal to the trunk where my battery is in my 88 mustang. I have also been doing a fresh installation of all the interior wiring. I've been doing some research and put together a graphic of what I think I need the routing to look like. I have a removable key cut off switch that will be mounted under the dash somewhere for an additional theft deterrent. The starter is a mini starter that is already installed on the engine. Is there anything that I'm missing and should include? Does my routing look good and safe?
