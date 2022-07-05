Electrical Wiring power from trunk to front

R

roldy

New Member
Jul 22, 2020
23
0
1
37
Missouri
I've posted this question before on another forum but I think the approval system is bugged as I'm still waiting for my post to be posted.

I would like to relocate the starter relay terminal to the trunk where my battery is in my 88 mustang. I have also been doing a fresh installation of all the interior wiring. I've been doing some research and put together a graphic of what I think I need the routing to look like. I have a removable key cut off switch that will be mounted under the dash somewhere for an additional theft deterrent. The starter is a mini starter that is already installed on the engine. Is there anything that I'm missing and should include? Does my routing look good and safe?

wiring.png
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Waz900
Electrical Starter blowing mega fuse to trunk battery
Replies
0
Views
66
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Waz900
Waz900
V
Electrical 88 GT with 91 harness, no crank and low voltage on starter wire at ignition switch
Replies
5
Views
511
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Wayne Waldrep
Electrical Relay wiring help
Replies
10
Views
535
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
Justin87
Electrical Mini starter wiring question
Replies
7
Views
616
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Justin87
Justin87
1
Starter, Solenoid, Clutch Safety Switch, OR??
Replies
26
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
Top Bottom