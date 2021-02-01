Wiring size for electric choke

I have posted before about power to my electric choke. I thought I had it fixed after squeezing the inline clamp with my pliers. Now after a few days checked and only reading approx 0.00 to 2.45 on my ohmmeter. When I thought I had it working I was getting 11.45 and higher.

I took the clamp off and found my red wire to choke broke off when I touched it near the crimp.

I put the clamp back on and still not a good reading. A fiend pointed out that he found from his experience the clamps aren’t much good after the first use plus I have 2 different size wires and may need a different size or type of clamp,

I have attached some pics and would appreciate suggestions on size of the wiring and how I can best connect the red wire going to my choke and the orange power source wire.