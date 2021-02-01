Wiring size for electric choke

J

JJHstang

Member
Sep 12, 2018
117
4
18
Fort Worth, TX
I have posted before about power to my electric choke. I thought I had it fixed after squeezing the inline clamp with my pliers. Now after a few days checked and only reading approx 0.00 to 2.45 on my ohmmeter. When I thought I had it working I was getting 11.45 and higher.
I took the clamp off and found my red wire to choke broke off when I touched it near the crimp.
I put the clamp back on and still not a good reading. A fiend pointed out that he found from his experience the clamps aren’t much good after the first use plus I have 2 different size wires and may need a different size or type of clamp,
I have attached some pics and would appreciate suggestions on size of the wiring and how I can best connect the red wire going to my choke and the orange power source wire.
 

Attachments

  • 744E9CE1-20A3-4208-B848-9A7D76457598.jpeg
    744E9CE1-20A3-4208-B848-9A7D76457598.jpeg
    240.3 KB · Views: 4
  • C3866DF7-62C0-43F9-8BD4-0714D505D94E.jpeg
    C3866DF7-62C0-43F9-8BD4-0714D505D94E.jpeg
    202 KB · Views: 3
  • 366CDBEC-BC7D-45D1-A7AB-FD453A87BA8A.jpeg
    366CDBEC-BC7D-45D1-A7AB-FD453A87BA8A.jpeg
    266.8 KB · Views: 3
  • B4744E7E-88CE-405F-83C3-FFA73B53DF23.jpeg
    B4744E7E-88CE-405F-83C3-FFA73B53DF23.jpeg
    195.8 KB · Views: 3

  • Sponsors(?)


7991LXnSHO

7991LXnSHO

Now I want a 10 year badge
10 Year Member
Sep 1, 2010
3,625
824
174
Kearney, NE
The scotch lock inline taps are good for installing a cheap stereo for a while or emergency trailer light repair. They are not something I have found to be reliable for long term use unless they are exactly the right wire size.
You need a better connection.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom