Won’t idle do I need a tune?

I just got done doing a full rebuild with eagle rods, trickflow twisted wedge pistons which makes the engine bored .040 over making it a 306, twisted wedge heads, trickflow valves and roller rockers, ford racing hydraulic lifters, trickflow cam .490 lift, ported upper and lower gt40 intakes, 24lb injectors, edelbrock fuel rails, walboro 525 fuel pump, and aeromotive fuel regulator all run with -6AN fuel line set at 36psi, BBK 70mm throttle body, BBK MAF for 24lb injectors, ford racing dual timing chain. I set my base timing to 12 for initial start up and it sounded to be running good but wouldn’t idle so I adjusted the set screw on the tb until it could idle itself and checked timing with a light, then tried to run it. The idle was surging so I went to set my tps voltage but in order to do that I had to adjust the idle screw back almost 3 full turns and when set at .987v it wouldn’t idle but with my foot slightly on the pedal would stay running smooth. I replaced the IAC (which made my intake now whistle crazy loud?) and it runs smoother but still wants to die at idle. Do I need a tune or can I adjust the idle up to where it doesn’t die out and catches itself?