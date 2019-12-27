wont start back up after drive will start on cold start up

Apsolo

New Member
Dec 27, 2019
Texas
Heres the problem, i can go out on a cold start and my car hesitates a bit but starts, if i drive around 20/30 mins and shut my car off it wont crank until i wait 30-45mins. Had my starter and battery check its good. I change the fuel rail sensor (had a code for that). I can here my fuel pump when i turn the key, and after I changed the spark plugs it cranks up after every stop for about 3 days. I originally had a code for a bad evap canister and purge valve. Now i have the p0148 for fuel delivery problems.
 

