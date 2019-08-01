KZGUNS
I can swing up to 11”
-
- Jul 23, 2018
-
- 856
-
- 486
-
- 73
-
- 44
As some of you know I am purchasing @a91what Eaton m112 he custom put together for the sbf. I figured I’d start a thread showing my progress getting everything ready. I’ll let the pics tell most of the story. I picked up a summit balancer and a trigger wheel and spacer from 64bit tuning. The spacer is cut to properly align the pulley. I discovered however that it’s designed for a stock style balancer and there was no provision on the summit balancer to holt Tge spacers centered. I took the spacer kit that came with the balancer and chucked it up in my lathe to cut it down. Once that was figured out I made a plate I’ll be building off of for the vr sensor, it’s in a rough state now but I’ll trim it down and clean it up before I’m done. Don’t mind the grungy engine and bay, I’ll be addressing that this winter when I pull the engine and repaint and clean up everything.
Attachments
-
F2F86121-5851-4C9C-91FC-2A7BD95FA4FD.jpeg251.2 KB · Views: 259
-
7DF12B11-311E-4541-B494-60DB7468B3DA.jpeg192 KB · Views: 266
-
C5F850CB-0F9C-4AB7-9700-C21200E07768.jpeg189.8 KB · Views: 255
-
6EF3D5C8-85D8-4EBA-A9B4-8DFAB3D8C45C.jpeg136.4 KB · Views: 240
-
F3FBE9CF-5F3E-4125-B937-1CE8F3BFE136.jpeg162.3 KB · Views: 258