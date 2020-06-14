Working through codes with "new" 02 V6

Hi Everyone,

My son turns 16 in two months and we picked up a 2002 V6 Mustang and we have been working on it. We started out with codes P1336 and P0401. Before this we replaced plugs, wires, and air and fuel filters. We started working on P1336 first. We replaced the crank sensor (cause it was cheap) and didn't notice a change. The car doesn't idle that well (not terrible) but I do notice some sputtering while driving. Someone told me that the rough idle could be causing the codes. I troubleshot the EGR system and confirmed a bad DPFE sensor. Replace that and P0401 went away. Then decided to replace the cam sensor. Since the sync wasn't that much difference I decided to replace that too. I installed this according to the instructions in the forums. Not 100% confident in this because at TDC the old one did not have the stator in the window (see first pic). When I installed, the stator is lined up in the window but I couldn't quite get the arrow on the alignment tool exactly where I wanted it (see pics).

So, we fired it up and all codes gone. But then while driving we got the flashing SES light and P0302, P0316, and P0171 codes. Cleared and they come back. When installing the sync I did crack the EGR pipe that goes to the manifold. Could this cause the codes? My first thought was my son didn't tighten the plug but it was tight.

Any help appreciated.

