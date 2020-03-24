Would a 2013 GT be a good upgrade for me?

I currently have a 2005 V6 which I adore, it was my first car and my grandad who passed away this year delivered it to me. So it’s definitely going to be hard to give up. I just love my car and yes I’d have preferred a V8 but I’m eternally greatful to own it.

I kind of think in the next year or so I will finally want a new car now that I’m a older and a little (key word lol) more responsible. I’ve looked at the 2015 models and up and even drove a 2017.

They are really pretty cars and I love the interior and handling, but personally I find the 2005-2014 mustangs to be the best looking. I know it’s all completely personal preference but that’s just what I think. And even though I find the interior on the 2013 inferior I would just really like to own one once in my life.

So I guess a few questions. I currently don’t work because of some health issues but I think I’ll be able to scrap together some money I have saved. It would be a “daily driver” in the sense that it would be my main transportation although it won’t literally be driven 5 days a week. Is the 2013 GT a pretty good handling car and comfortable? Sat in one but never driven it.

Also manual vs automatic. Yes I don’t know how to drive stick yet. I know manual is all about being connected to the car but does it get annoying in your opinion? I’m trying to judge convenience over experience(although of course I’ll be learning before buying a car lol).

Any differences between the 13 and 14 in terms of reliability or really just anything in general?

Sorry that this was a ramble. I’m just kind of shy and awkward but I’m a mustang fanboy. I’m open to literally any advice or comments. Thanks a bunch everyone.