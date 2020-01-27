Would You Use This Crank?

I am building a 3V stroker and the kit arrived last week. The crankshaft is a disappointment to say the least. No specs or paperwork of any kind came with the part. The was some very light corrosion and/or residue on most of the journals. Lastly, as a result of balancing there were six deep holes in the front counterweight (two of which were filled???) and 4 deep holes in the rear. The crank is cast steel, so not super expensive compared to a forged one, but this isn't what I was expecting.

Is this par for the course or did I get hosed?......pics attached
 

