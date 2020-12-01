Wow, joined this place 22 years ago, hard to believe the internet is that old.

Hoping to get my 40x60 shop built this coming year. I got my new driveway up to the house poured (115' long, tapers from 40' wide at the garage/gate to backyard to 20' wide about 20' from the street. 47.5 yard pour), but I had to give back my free Kubota tractor I had borrowed, still have a bunch of dirt to move to prep the pad. Then we had an ice storm a month ago while there were still leaves on the trees, still trying to clean up that mess. Hope everyone had a Happy Thanksgiving and will have a Merry Christmas.