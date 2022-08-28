Wrapping my GT 350 in midnight purple

DynamicFreak
New Member
-
- Aug 28, 2022
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
-
- 36
I've done as much as i could with performance on this white GT 350...
Although im bored of the car staring at the same car everyday.
I'm going to get it wrap in midnight purple.
A lot of audi R8, and r35 GTR have this wrap.
I will post before and after pictures of this little project.
Although im bored of the car staring at the same car everyday.
I'm going to get it wrap in midnight purple.
A lot of audi R8, and r35 GTR have this wrap.
I will post before and after pictures of this little project.