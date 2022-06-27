Wrench light code P0504

Muh Googling brings all the boys to the yard. Damn right, it's better than yours. I could teach you but I'd have to charge.Cost of diagnosing P0504 FORD code Labor: 1.0 The cost of diagnosing the P0504 FORD code is 1.0 hour of labor. The auto repair labor rates vary by location, your vehicle's make and model, and even your engine type. Most auto repairs shops charge between $75 and $150 per hour. |What are P0504 FORD code possible symptoms? Engine Light ON (or Service Engine Soon Warning Light) |P0504 FORD code description The Brake Pedal Switch (BPS) is sometimes referred to as the stop lamp switch. The BPS provides a signal to the Powertrain Control Module (PCM) indicating the brakes are applied. The BPS is normally open and mounted on the brake pedal support. The Powertrain Control Module does a comparison test between the Brake Pedal Switch and the Brake Pedal Position (BPP) switch. The Diagnostic Trouble Code (DTC) will set when the BPS and BPP are no to factory specifications.