Wrench light mustang gt

I have 2006 Mustang GT with a Vortech supercharger. It's pushing 460 whp and 455 tq. It was seeming off a couple weeks ago, jerking around in the lower gears like a wild bull. I then installed an air raid throttle body spacer to add a little more throttle response. I was getting a wrench light here and there so I replaced the stock throttle body with a BBK 62mm throttle body. This only increased occurrence. I was told it was most likely the actuator or tps sensor. I said fine I will get a Ford Racing 62mm throttle body as it has great reviews. However, this has not fixed the issue. I dropped it off at the ford dealer and they couldn't figure anything out worth a s***. I replaced the pedal sensor and that didn't work either. Also haven't seen any true electrical issues. According to my SCT the codes im throwing are p0172, p0175, p1000, p2104, and p2112. I was thinking it may be tune related but I wanted to know for sure before I fork out $500+ for a tune as im just a college student. I really miss my car, man it would mean a lot if someone could help.