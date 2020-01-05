Wrench light of doom

Hey guys



2005 4.0 brand new engine after timing chain broke and I’m getting the wrench light. I’ve put a new fuel pressure regulator on, new throttle body, more throttle body motor, new tps and the maf sensor is clean. The car will start but if I rev it up to 2000 rpms in park the light comes on and stays on. I tried to drive it with a the new throttle body on it last night and all was good until I hit 60 and then it came on and went into limp mode. My security light and battery light came on for a second. Shut the car off it goes away; rev it and it comes back. But it never came on at first after I put the new throttle body on until after I drove it. I’ve calibrated it, reset the battert etc and I’m at a loss.

Any ideas would be appreciated. Thanks as always