wrong shocks? 92 notchback

im onto my second car now, i bought it as a basket case and am slowly putting it back together. i got it off the cart it came with today and it sets way to high up in the rear. can anyone tell me what is going on? its got new tubular control arms. i used the same 4cyl springs out of my donor car. (it didnt set high) and i put new KYB shocks on it, im thinking the shocks are the problem but didnt know if anyone had ran into this before or not. the shocks are P/N 343161 KYB .

when you push down on the trunk there is like no give at all.
 

i might add. this has a 94-95 rear end in it not sure why this would make a difference. but just adding that. should just be the width thats different.
 
