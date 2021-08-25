Fox WTB: 1990 5.0 LX Factory Exhaust

A

AUSTEXLX

Member
Feb 1, 2021
87
21
18
44
Austin, TX
Is anyone looking to get rid of a factory exhaust system for a 1990 or similarly equipped 5.0 LX?

I have aftermarket from the manifolds back and I'd like to restore this to an original state, but do not have the original parts.

I'm in Austin, TX, and would prefer local, but happy to work out shipping if necessary.

*If this is miscategorized, my apologies, can you please move it to the appropriate area?
 

