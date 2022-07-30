Fox WTB 1992 or 1993 Triple Black GT Convertible 5spd

S

schaner78

New Member
Sep 9, 2019
2
0
1
44
Hamburg, PA
I am a motivated buyer searching for a 1992 or 1993 Triple Black GT Convertible, preferably with a 5spd.
It does have to be "turn-key" with a clear title. The car can have modifications or stock will be acceptable "CASH CASH CASH" IN HAND
contact via email at [email protected]
Thanks,
Josh
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

darkfader
For Sale 1993 GT 5spd project for sale
Replies
4
Views
2K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Liari
L
S
For Sale For Sale 1993 Mustang GT Triple Black Convertible
Replies
1
Views
5K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
MUSTANGJOE
MUSTANGJOE
S
For Sale 2003 Cobra Redfire Convertible
Replies
0
Views
3K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
SpectorV
S
B
  • Locked
Expired 1993 Red Gt Convertible 30,000 Miles!
Replies
0
Views
2K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
BigLiv
B
Chythar
  • Locked
SOLD 1995 Mustang Gt In Los Angeles, Ca, $2800
Replies
1
Views
4K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom