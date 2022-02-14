Well I'm on the hunt for yet another foxbody mustang! The wife wants a convertible I guess!



Here are my requirements:



- 90-93 GT vert no two-tone

- AOD

- Mostly stock/original (exhaust is fine)

- Lower mileage

- Clean title, straight and absolutely no rust.



Our budget is 20k. This should give you an idea what we are looking for, especially since it's a convertible.



It's probably a bad time of the year, especially here in Minnesota. But I'd most likely need the car shipped. So the seller would have to work with my transporter.



Any leads would be great! I figured I'd start the search now!



Thanks



Brady