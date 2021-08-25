For Sale WTB: 99-04 Mustang hydroboost block

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
36,278
12,187
224
Massachusetts
Looking for the block that bolts to the side of a 99-04 Mustang hyrdroboost.

1629911553273.png


This block has a low-pressure port threaded into the front. (silver fitting in photo) Most are right-hand thread, some are left-hand thread. Looking for a block with the right-hand threads on it. I currently have a Left-hand threaded block and can't find a 6AN adapter for it.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

01HellionGT
For Sale Connecticut Mustang GT Parts For Sale
Replies
5
Views
280
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
01HellionGT
01HellionGT
R
brake distribution block leak
Replies
6
Views
638
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
J
Need Help: 95 Mustang GT Engine Rebuild
Replies
0
Views
115
Other Auto Tech
jurban421
J
africansnowowl
Modular fox build
Replies
7
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
CarMichael Angelo
CarMichael Angelo
F
88 Upgrade to 5 Lug/Disc Brake Conversion Confirmation of Plan
Replies
25
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
derek1993
derek1993
Top Bottom