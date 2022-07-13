WTB/Trade WTB heads, 1.6 RR, EFI timing cover, cam

Vulpes5.0

Active Member
Nov 17, 2018
Warner Robins, Georgia
Hey all. Looking to build a mild rebuilt 306 for my 1987 GT. Located in Middle GA.
I'm looking to buy some good condition
-Aluminum cylinder heads (Was looking at AFR 185's)
-1.6 Roller Rockers (Was looking at Trick Flows)
-Mild Cam (Was looking at TFS Stage 2)
-EFI Timing Cover
-Unused Roller Lifters

Trying to cut costs as I'm a college kid but still wanna go fast! Any parts you have that fit this bill I'm interested in.
 

