Vulpes5.0
- Nov 17, 2018
Hey all. Looking to build a mild rebuilt 306 for my 1987 GT. Located in Middle GA.
I'm looking to buy some good condition
-Aluminum cylinder heads (Was looking at AFR 185's)
-1.6 Roller Rockers (Was looking at Trick Flows)
-Mild Cam (Was looking at TFS Stage 2)
-EFI Timing Cover
-Unused Roller Lifters
Trying to cut costs as I'm a college kid but still wanna go fast! Any parts you have that fit this bill I'm interested in.
