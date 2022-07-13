Hey all. Looking to build a mild rebuilt 306 for my 1987 GT. Located in Middle GA.

I'm looking to buy some good condition

-Aluminum cylinder heads (Was looking at AFR 185's)

-1.6 Roller Rockers (Was looking at Trick Flows)

-Mild Cam (Was looking at TFS Stage 2)

-EFI Timing Cover

-Unused Roller Lifters



Trying to cut costs as I'm a college kid but still wanna go fast! Any parts you have that fit this bill I'm interested in.