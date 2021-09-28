DCx 98GT
Founding Member
-
- Oct 31, 2001
-
- 101
-
- 0
-
- 16
-
- 39
Putting some feelers out there. Looking for a New Edge 5 Speed GT or 96-98 Cobra. I am located in Southern California (inland empire area) interested in cars that can do the following:
1. pass California emissions
2. run and drive
3. working AC
PM me with what you have. I am just looking for a decent driver for my daughter and I to work tinker with.
1. pass California emissions
2. run and drive
3. working AC
PM me with what you have. I am just looking for a decent driver for my daughter and I to work tinker with.