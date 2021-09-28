WTB/Trade WTB New Edge 5 speed GT, or 96-98 Cobra So-Cal

D

DCx 98GT

Founding Member
Oct 31, 2001
101
0
16
39
San Bernardino California
Putting some feelers out there. Looking for a New Edge 5 Speed GT or 96-98 Cobra. I am located in Southern California (inland empire area) interested in cars that can do the following:

1. pass California emissions
2. run and drive
3. working AC

PM me with what you have. I am just looking for a decent driver for my daughter and I to work tinker with.
 

