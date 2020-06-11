Looking for a '99 through '04 Mustang GT manual. No V6 swapped or auto swapped cars.



I'm specifically looking for White or Green cars, but would be happy with black, gray, yellow, or the later mod year torch red. No burgundy!



I'd prefer as stock as possible, but will look at the mods included in consideration. Looking for a car that needs some TLC.



Although in an inner ring Detroit suburb, I'll consider cars in the rest of MI, Toledo, Cleveland, and Fort Wayne areas.



Text Andrew at 734 578 3092