Set of Four 2013 Mustang GT/CS 19 x 8.5 Stock Wheels with near new tires. Wheels are in good condition, two have been professionally reconditioned.

Tires are BF Goodrich G-Force Comp 2 A/S with 5000 miles. Size 245/45/ZR19 45,000 mile warranty. Wheels are around $250 per wheel new. Tires are $182 new.

Steve O.