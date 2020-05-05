For Sale WTS 2013 GT/CS Stock Wheels and Tires $1000.00, Olathe, KS

May 5, 2020
Set of Four 2013 Mustang GT/CS 19 x 8.5 Stock Wheels with near new tires. Wheels are in good condition, two have been professionally reconditioned.
Tires are BF Goodrich G-Force Comp 2 A/S with 5000 miles. Size 245/45/ZR19 45,000 mile warranty. Wheels are around $250 per wheel new. Tires are $182 new.
