Hi,



This is a long shot, but I was hoping to find a set of 17" Enkei RFP1 wheels for my Fox Body track car. I currently have two sets of wheels/tires that I'd like to get rid of.



1. 1998-2004 Mustang Cobra Wheels 17x9 with pretty used up Hankook Ventus tires

2. 17x9.5 Konig Villain Wheels with pretty used up Toyo Proxes RA1 tires



Again, total long shot, but I'd love to get rid of these two sets of wheels/tires. If anyone is interested in just buying, I'd be happy to work out a price.



Can send pictures on request.



I'm in SE Michigan.



Thanks!