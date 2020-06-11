Hi,
This is a long shot, but I was hoping to find a set of 17" Enkei RFP1 wheels for my Fox Body track car if anybody wants to trade. I currently have two sets of wheels/tires that I'd like to get rid of.
1. 1998-2004 Mustang Cobra Wheels 17x9 with pretty used up Hankook Ventus tires. $550
2. 17x9.5 Konig Villain Wheels with pretty used up Toyo Proxes RA1 tires. $500
I'm in Ann Arbor, MI.
Thanks!
