For Sale WTS/WTT: Set of '98-'04 Cobra Wheels and/or Set of Konig Villian Wheels For set of Enkei RPFI Wheels - Ann Arbor, MI

9

93tankus

New Member
Jun 10, 2020
1
0
1
42
MI
Hi,

This is a long shot, but I was hoping to find a set of 17" Enkei RFP1 wheels for my Fox Body track car if anybody wants to trade. I currently have two sets of wheels/tires that I'd like to get rid of.

1. 1998-2004 Mustang Cobra Wheels 17x9 with pretty used up Hankook Ventus tires. $550
2. 17x9.5 Konig Villain Wheels with pretty used up Toyo Proxes RA1 tires. $500

I'm in Ann Arbor, MI.

Thanks!
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S Expired 66 Mustang 351w 5spd Wts/wtt For 05 Up Stang $16000 Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
stockmustang SOLD Wtt/wts 2003 Mustang Gt SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
J Expired 89 Mustang Coupe WTS WTT - $14000 (Webster, TX) Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 2
B Expired Wts/wtt: 18x9/18x10 Chrome Saleen's With Tires Wheels Tires Brakes 0
quik660 WTT/WTS 1990 built 306 hatchback Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 3
1 WTS/WTT: 1998 Firebird Formula..rare! Other Classifieds 3
1 WTS/WTT: 1998 Firebird Formula..rare! Regional Forums and Event Information 1
B 1991 Mustang LX Hatchback 5.0 with a 5-speeed WTS/WTT Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
Z WTT/WTS 16" 4-lug Cobra R Wheels Tires Brakes 3
S WTT/WTS: S-trim fox brackets for SN brackets Engine and Power Adder Parts 1
B WTS WTT 2002 GT SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 1
T WTT/WTS 1990 Mustang Saleen Vert Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 3
C WTS/WTT: 17x9 Cobra R Wheels For Weld Drag Lites Wheels Tires Brakes 4
K 4-5 lug/disc brake Ford Racing kit wts/wtt Drivetrain Parts 5
Shaolin Crane WTT WTS Weld/Cragar Draglites Wheels/Tires/Brakes 0
M WTT or WTS 1992 Red GT Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 6
sonic_03gt WTT/WTS SLP LM Catback 96-04 GT/Mach1/Bullitt Exhaust Parts 10
The Green GT SOLD Wts 94 Mustang Gt Vert Parts Car. No Drivetrain SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 1
J Expired Wts 65-68 Aeromotive 340 Stealth Tank New 18697 Engine and Power Adder 0
T SOLD Wts: Ported B Heads - $500 Engine and Power Adder Parts 1
J Expired WTS 19" Rims off a brand new 2014 Mustang. Brighton MI. ($2000 obo) Other Classifieds 1
blackhawkkid308 SOLD wts- cobra valve covers Engine and Power Adder 2
BuBoNiK Expired Wts: 5.4 4v Fordged Crankshaft And Piston Set (rods, Rings, Bearings, Seals) Engine and Power Adder Parts 0
M Wts 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Classic Mustangs For Sale 1
M Wts : 1990 Mustang Lx 2.3l, Stock, Garage Kept, 27k Miles Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
S WTS: Carbonware hood 94-98 Regional Forums and Event Information 0
5 WTS 2000 3.8l V6 68000mi SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
Bryan83taco WTS GT40 Explorer heads Engine and Power Adder 1
B WTS MAC OFF ROAD H PIPE Exhaust Parts 1
B WTS MISC.MUSTANG PARTS Interior Exterior Parts 1
cdown16 WTS: 05-09 Mustang UMI Single Adjustable (on car) red Panhard bar Suspension Parts 5
I WTS Edelbrock RPM Air Gap Intake (pn 7521) 302 SBF Engine and Power Adder 3
T WTS bbk 62mm TB Engine and Power Adder 4
S WTS FMS 3.55 gears NIB 150 Shipped Drivetrain Parts 0
S WTS TFS stage 1 cam w/10 miles on it 140 shipped. Drivetrain Parts 0
TOOLOW91 WTS-STOCK SIZE CRANK AND WATER PUMP PULLEY Engine and Power Adder 0
TOOLOW91 WTS- HONEY COMB GRILLE Interior Exterior Parts 0
TOOLOW91 WTS- MINI STARTER Engine and Power Adder 0
phast69 WTS: 1969 Ford Mustang Classic Mustangs For Sale 3
S WTB/Trade 13-14 Corsa Sport Quads for Borla ATAK Quads Exhaust Parts 2
R For Sale FS/WTT 1965 Fastback Conversion Resto Mod with Coyote and 6 Spd Clovis, CA Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
P Expired Wtt Nice Banshee Other Classifieds 1
nick sands Expired 1999 Mustang Gt For Sale/ Wtt SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
newbie1979 Expired Wtt I Have A 1989 Aod Trade For T5 Drivetrain Parts 0
B Expired Wtt: 2007 Gt500 For Coupe Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
J Expired wtt 2006 yamaha r6 for 94-95 mustang gt Other Classifieds 0
N Expired 18" Chrome Bullits (nj) Fs/wtt Wheels Tires Brakes 3
MeanMussy Wtt/wtb: Valve Cover Studs (have Studs For Tall Covers, Need Two For Short) Engine and Power Adder 0
D WTT- DARK SMOKE HEADLIGHTS FOR SMOKE OE STILE HEADLIGHTS Interior Exterior Parts 0
C FS/WTT: 91 Mustang LX 5.0 5 Speed w/50k Miles Ohio Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom