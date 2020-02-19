X3Z (Chipped?) or MS2 PnP?

Okay, so I've got pretty close to a '93 Cobra engine with some minor differences. It has P heads, Explorer intake, 1.6 rockers, and a Flowtech cam. I just got the engine put together at the end of last season, so I don't really know how it's running yet with the X3Z I bought for it. Some mechanical things need ironing out before I can start driving it.



My plan has been to get it dyno tuned because of the different cam. I have VERY little experience with this kind of thing so please excuse my ignorance. Do you think it will run well if I don't? So you know, the MAF is a proper 70mm stock Cobra one, and the injectors are 24#. Seems the consensus usually is, if it's not stock, you need to tune it. But maybe that's just the new stuff? I've heard the factory EEC-IV computers can be pretty forgiving.



But say for example, we do need to go the tuning route, how much do you think I'll be into it before I'm done getting things all running well? I see the chips themselves from Moates are very affordable, but will the tuner dude need me to buy the Quarterhorse for him to even be able to get into the computer? If so, that starts to add up quick, considering I paid $300 for the X3Z to begin with. You're starting to approach MS2 PnP territory very quickly. And how many hours of dyno tuning would I be looking at?



I've heard plenty about how people like the MS and how easy it is to use. BUT, how much fiddling am I really going to need to do to get things right? I believe the MS does not use the MAF, so does that mean I can even actually remove it? If I sell the X3Z, I'd like to package it with the MAF leaving me without one.



Thanks in advance.