XXR 570’s on Fox Body

Yup, the wider rim stretches the tire, making it more narrow and for less side wall.

As you add width, it will not only get wider, but taller.

A problem that would be made much worse by only going up 10mm because you would be forced into either a shorter or taller side wall.

Probably be better off going up 20mm and down 5% in the profile (which is normally how you keep the same height tire while going wider)



It's why 10.5 inch wheels on a fox are a mistake on anything other than a race car.

The size that tire that fits correctly on them is a 305+



Not sure what tires you have now, just remember some run narrow and some run wide, just like sneakers.