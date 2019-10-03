XXR 570’s on Fox Body

jimmyvia
Just wanted to see what you guys think of my new wheels?!!
I agree. Looks like he has 3 pairs of bbf heads in the trunk.Very nice looking wheel, IMO. I think it's just a tad too slammed in the back for my taste but not bad.
I had 295s on 10s and it looked good. 295s on on a 10.5 will be sick!I probably wouldn't waste my time going to a 295 at this point.
10mm in width and the added height if you don't go down in profile is probably going to make fitment worse.
Eibach Pro Street Coilovers.looks great what are you using for suspension?
I think you’re right.I'm looking at the wheel well opening and the outer rim, the tire on there now is not as wide as the rim, wider tire and it will rub.
that conclusion is from the pics.
Yup, the wider rim stretches the tire, making it more narrow and for less side wall.I'm looking at the wheel well opening and the outer rim, the tire on there now is not as wide as the rim, wider tire and it will rub.
that conclusion is from the pics.
18x10.5 with 285’s. I love them on my fox. No mistake here. Looks nice. Appreciate all your input but I like my purchase.Yup, the wider rim stretches the tire, making it more narrow and for less side wall.
As you add width, it will not only get wider, but taller.
A problem that would be made much worse by only going up 10mm because you would be forced into either a shorter or taller side wall.
Probably be better off going up 20mm and down 5% in the profile (which is normally how you keep the same height tire while going wider)
It's why 10.5 inch wheels on a fox are a mistake on anything other than a race car.
The size that tire that fits correctly on them is a 305+
Not sure what tires you have now, just remember some run narrow and some run wide, just like sneakers.
not a bad choice, it looks pretty good to me18x10.5 with 285’s. I love them on my fox. No mistake here. Looks nice. Appreciate all your input but I like my purchase.
