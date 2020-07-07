Yeah, they were fast!

For 1985 cars that cost under 12k the mustang gt was a deal, and it was fast.
www.caranddriver.com

1985 Ford Mustang GT

We appreciate how close this Mustang GT comes to the German definition of a serious car.
www.caranddriver.com www.caranddriver.com
Were they a little flimsy, yeah, but it was what Ford fanatics needed.
And it threw fuel on a revolution. One that the mustang name was one of the leaders, not the fastest all the time, but it led the way in sales, top of the list in its price range and is the longest running automobile model to date. The mustang took over the drag strips, and the stop lights. Yeah it was not the fastest but it put the other american (and some foreign) auto makers on notice.
Is it a belly button, well not everybody has a mustang but everybody has a belly button so no it's not. It's just popular.
www.caranddriver.com

Ford Mustang GT vs. Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z, Pontiac Firebird Formula

In search of the best American GT car.
www.caranddriver.com www.caranddriver.com
Now, keep in mind these links are from 1985 and 1987, just two examples from the long running pony market place.
The mustang remains THE most recognizable automobile in the world.
This and several other websites continue to prove the popularity and the other two american auto makers continue to chase the numbers. The mustang is not always in front but it has been in the race longer than any other. Period.
mike drop
 

