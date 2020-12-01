Yes, your 2002 GT with the 8th vin digit being X has a Romeo engine...I think

So the clutch recently kicked off on my 2002 mustang GT. It has relatively low miles, but it has long tube headers. So while im paying the stupid amount of money in labor to get everything out, I'm going ahead and replacing the entire clutch assembly...including the flywheel.



Now, which flywheel to get? I start doing research, and learn that all late 01 and newer new edges had Romeo built engines, meaning 11 valve cover bolts, and most importantly, a 6 bolt crank. The 8th digit in the vin should be W to indicate a Romeo engine. Well, MY vin's 8th digit is an X, which indicates a Windsor engine. This is where confusion sets in.



According to my model year, I have a Romeo engine. according to my vin, I have a Windsor engine. I concluded my series of testing by just counting the valve cover bolts on my engine. 11 on each side. So, even though the 8th vin digit on my 02 GT is an X, I seem to have a Romeo built engine, meaning I buy a 6 bolt flywheel...right??