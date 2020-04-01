You all said it would be easy

Upgraded the brakes from a 1983 to the 1987-1993 system.As a 72 year old man with mechanical skills, this kicked my ass.Broke a star socket right off the bat trying to remove the caliper. Went and bought 2 sockets as that was the 1st I tried to remove.Removed the calipers, and proceeded to remove the struts. After trying to remove the bolts with several different tools, it took a 1’1/2 foot wrench, and a 4 foot pipe with all my weight on the end to break them loose. Apparently in 1983 the factory had an abundance of blue thread locker.Now the spindles.Beat the holyout of it, and couldn’t get it to break loose. Finally gave up after 4 hrs of thisNext day went and got a pickle fork, and it popped right off .Put all the new stuff on, and went to the driver side.Now I know what to expect.Everything went as before, but it went faster as I knew what I was getting into.Everything went great until I got to the spindle. Again I couldn’t get it to break loose. Sleadge, pickle fork, nothing.After 4 hours I went home.This was a Saturday night at my friends muffler shop. I have to have it outta there before he opens for business on Monday.Laid in bed that night and decided if I couldn’t break it loose the next day Sunday, that I would just put enough oldback on it to get it outta the shop.Sunday morning went in there mad, picked up a sledge and hit it. Popped right offYesterday I took her and got the front end realigned.She drives and stops on a dime.I know that some of you are going to tell me I should have went with the 94/95 set up. I’m happy with what I did.Just don’t tell people that it is easy