You guessed it ,another 67 FB. Conversion

A friend asked me to turn his coupe into a fast back ,you know i cant turn it down . He got a heck of a deal on it ,it has a Heitz front suspension already ,he got a new 347 and automatic in the deal along with a bunch of other goodies .First order of business it to chop the top . I will see if i can be a bit more detailed this time .The front of the roof has to be cut behind the window post joint because the window post stay in place .