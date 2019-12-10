You guessed it ,another 67 FB. Conversion

horse sence
That $5 hooker turn out to be a guy
Mod Dude
-
- Nov 29, 1999
-
- 8,855
-
- 3,095
-
- 233
A friend asked me to turn his coupe into a fast back ,you know i cant turn it down . He got a heck of a deal on it ,it has a Heitz front suspension already ,he got a new 347 and automatic in the deal along with a bunch of other goodies .
First order of business it to chop the top . I will see if i can be a bit more detailed this time .The front of the roof has to be cut behind the window post joint because the window post stay in place .
First order of business it to chop the top . I will see if i can be a bit more detailed this time .