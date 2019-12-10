You guessed it ,another 67 FB. Conversion

A friend asked me to turn his coupe into a fast back ,you know i cant turn it down . He got a heck of a deal on it ,it has a Heitz front suspension already ,he got a new 347 and automatic in the deal along with a bunch of other goodies .
First order of business it to chop the top . I will see if i can be a bit more detailed this time .
20191210_111813.jpg
20191210_111831.jpg
20191210_111824.jpg
The front of the roof has to be cut behind the window post joint because the window post stay in place .
20191210_122541.jpg
20191210_123745.jpg
 
I'm still actually tossing around the idea of doing a fastback conversion on mine. I really only need to get the cowl back on before moving it to Arkansas. I'll have plenty of time to get everything else done once we get settled over there.
 
That 67 Looks pretty clean except that screwed in floor patch

I love this channel.
 
