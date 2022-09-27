I recently watched the "Throttle House" review of the Toyota MR2 and got a really bad itch. I learned to drive in my brother's manual transmission turbo MR2 that I later inherited. That car caught fire in 2004, and the insurance company gave me $4k for it. I was thinking I might pick up an N/A car cheap and V6 swap it or something. You know, for old time's sake. I mean, at some point. I just spent all my mid-life crisis money fixing a sink hole in my back yard. If you think foxbodies have gone sky high, hold only your dicks.Kurt