revhead347
Apparently my ex-husband made that mistake.
Jun 14, 2004
9,092
1,646
214
42
I recently watched the "Throttle House" review of the Toyota MR2 and got a really bad itch. I learned to drive in my brother's manual transmission turbo MR2 that I later inherited. That car caught fire in 2004, and the insurance company gave me $4k for it. I was thinking I might pick up an N/A car cheap and V6 swap it or something. You know, for old time's sake. I mean, at some point. I just spent all my mid-life crisis money fixing a sink hole in my back yard. If you think foxbodies have gone sky high, hold only your dicks.
Kurt
https://www.autotrader.com./cars-for-sale/all-cars/toyota/mr2/acworth-ga-30101?dma=&searchRadius=0&location=&marketExtension=include&endYear=1995&isNewSearch=false&showAccelerateBanner=false&sortBy=derivedpriceASC&numRecords=25
Kurt