Your View of the Center Display

Hello everyone. New to the Forum and, new to the used 2016 Ecoboost Base edition, I guess, I just bought.

I've been looking through all the center display options available. It's a little disappointing to see no digital speedo. I did get it for a good price so, not complaining. There are the trips, gauge modes, miles to empty, etc. that everyone knows about.

Just wondering, which display do YOU have open while cruising around town or on road trips?

Thank you for taking the time to answer.