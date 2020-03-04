Z-bar clutch pedal without underdash spring?

Has anyone permanently removed the big underdash clutch spring?

I do not like this spring, and how how it pushes the pedal back and forth.



But if it's not used, is the upper Z-bar spring (engine compartment-side) enough?

I am thinking of using two springs, possibly with a stronger firewall anchor point.



The bottom spring just keeps the clutch rod planted in the fork, so it seems like the upper Z-bar spring would do all of the work.