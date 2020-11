I purchased a Z spec t5 for my fox from LMR, and it came with some royal purple trans fluid, I put that in and it grinds going into 5th gear if I’m above 2500-3k rpms. I looked online and people said that RP fluid is trash and Tremec themselves said to use non synthetic ATF. Did I ruin my new trans using that RP fluid? Or have any of you ran this fluid/owned the Z spec trans? I’ve maybe put 200 miles on it. Thanks!