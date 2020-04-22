14point7 Spartan 2 install, Holley 4150 tuning, & exhaustcapades

As I said in the BS thread, here is my thread on installing the A/F setup and gauge to try and tune my carburetor. As many of you know, I swapped manifolds a while back and replaced the Offenhauser 360 with a cheap Edelbrock Performer RPM Airgap knockoff a couple years ago and during that process I took the carburetor back to off the shelf specs. I didn't do much to it after that, hell I've hardly driven the car! I've been too preoccupied with other things in life, but now things are starting to fall into place (other than this COVID-19 mess we're going through right now....) and I'd really like to get my car back into shape. As I posted late last year I took it to a show that offered Dyno pulls and I decided to give it a shot. And, as you could see in the video I took, it's running EXTREMELY rich. I changed the oil a few days ago and as you'd expect it was somewhat diluted with fuel. So, on a whim, I decided to jet the primaries AND secondaries down substantially. I also installed a new Autogage tach at the same time, so I started the car just to confirm the tach works, and that's as far as I've gone. Oh, and a couple years ago when I took the carb apart I took a vacuum reading and installed a more appropriate power valve, but I now question if THAT'S part of the problem, so I'll be going through that process with all of this too.Here is a pic of the gauge, O2 sensor, wiring, and instructions that were sent as well as my vacuum gauge. And who doesn't listen to tunes while they're working on their car?!?! Gotta have THAT!!!Ok, it's time to go get things done! I'll update later.....