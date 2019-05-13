65 Ford Mustang – 289 A Code Car – True Barn Find



This is a real gem – a 65 a code car with unheard of low miles – 428 miles. This car has been in storage since the early 70s inside in a garage. Car was from the Washington DC area (but stored in Ohio where the owner had storage). The story behind it is a friend of mine bought it not long after it was bought by the original owner. Original owner couldn’t afford the payments due to a divorce and a friend of my friends got the car. My friend wanted some parts off of it for other Mustangs, but he offered him the whole car which he bought.

He customized the car and painted the car because he didn’t like the original color (P code Prarie Bronze). After he was done he put the car in storage. The interior he painted some of the panels to match the car and the seats were dyed black (original coded Palomino Vinyl). Car is optioned with lots of nice features: Power steering, power drum brakes and factory AC as well. He added some other things to the car including the rally pac gauges and the GT lights. Emblems were removed when it was painted.



Interior is perfect, dash headliner sun visors seats are near perfect (driver’s shows a crack on the seat bottom). Car is rust free and never wrecked. Only things updated on the car were normal tune up items and shocks. Also, the trans had leak stop added when it sat and then the trans had an issue and he rebuilt it.

The owner hasn’t found the title yet but is still looking for it. Has the original owner’s manual with it. Spare tire is in the trunk. Wheels and tires that are on the car do not come with it. It will include steel wheels with the tires (no good) that it was stored with. While the car will need some mechanical resto from sitting, this is an unbelievable find for a car and a great start for someone looking for an original 289 65 coupe. The lacquer paint does show some cracking (some chips on hood where the paint separated) from age but is very presentable.

Price $11k and located in Northern VA