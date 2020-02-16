1976 Cobra build

This is my 1976 Cobra ii. I got it when I was 10. I am now 16. My dad bought it for me for christmas from someone he worked with. It is a real cobra ii. It was backhalfed. I havn’t done to much work on it. Me and my dad have always worked on old cars together and I have never been into electronics or video games. I only do the car. I had to pay off 1000 for the car. I finished paying it off when I was 14. I bought a couple remote control airplane collections and with the help of my dad was able to make a lot of money selling the stuff which is what paid for this and a couple other project cars I was able to buy.