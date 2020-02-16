1976 Cobra build

7

76_Cobraii_mustang

Active Member
Jul 23, 2018
16
25
28
16
01068
This is my 1976 Cobra ii. I got it when I was 10. I am now 16. My dad bought it for me for christmas from someone he worked with. It is a real cobra ii. It was backhalfed. I havn’t done to much work on it. Me and my dad have always worked on old cars together and I have never been into electronics or video games. I only do the car. I had to pay off 1000 for the car. I finished paying it off when I was 14. I bought a couple remote control airplane collections and with the help of my dad was able to make a lot of money selling the stuff which is what paid for this and a couple other project cars I was able to buy.
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Is there a trick , or does my wife just hold it
Mar 7, 2019
485
165
53
55
Sarasota Florida
Hows that , a kid with my favorite Cobra. You should be blessed to have such a nice car. Be good to it. I wonder if you saw the Charlies Angels post.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
C 1976 mustang cobra 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 19
7 For Sale 1976 cobra Floor/Sub Frame Mustang II Parts 1
V For Sale 75/76 assortment of parts for sale Mustang II Parts 10
kenny93 1976 Cobra Ii Build Thread By Kenny Stclair 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 39
S For Sale 1976 Cobra... Great Parts Car/ Project Mustang II Parts 4
Similar threads
1976 mustang cobra
For Sale 1976 cobra Floor/Sub Frame
For Sale 75/76 assortment of parts for sale
1976 Cobra Ii Build Thread By Kenny Stclair
For Sale 1976 Cobra... Great Parts Car/ Project
Top Bottom