Progress Thread 1986 GT 5.0 Mustang Restoration/Bringing my dad's old car back to life

Apr 23, 2021
Goleta, USA
Hello I am Kyle and yesterday I got my dad's old 1986 GT Mustang into the shop, where I will be bringing the car back to life. It needs a fair amount of work done to it, but I am willing to put the effort and time into it to restore it the best I can. It has been my dream ever since I was a little kid to restore this car and to finally start working on it is amazing. This is my first car I get to work on and learn so much about something that I love. I like friendly tips and suggestions so if you have any ideas let me know.
The car was sitting on my Grandpa's property under an awning and a bunch of tarps, but that still doesn't stop all the weathering. It is overall in decent shape and I want to see if it will turn over at all once I get the key since the guy who brought the car down from my grandpa's lost it. It is a long story and the car has already been through so much, I plan to do a progress thread on here and see where that goes.
I want to get the car running and feeling good before I start heavily focusing on doing bodywork, interior, paint, etc... I don't mind the car looking like a rust bucket if she runs well. I will do small basic things like wipers, plastics, headlights, and weatherstripping but nothing too big until I get my first goal out of the way. I dropped the gas tank today and am going to clean it tomorrow, plus I'm going to put on the new water pump. Also, do this to flush the water in the system since it's been sitting for so long.
 

