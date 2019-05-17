Car is in Plano, TX: $8900



This is a limited edition 35th Anniversary Mustang GT Convertible, #3849 of only 4628 built and one of only 1249 limited edition silver 35th Anniv. Mustangs. Less than 47k original miles, Original owner, non-smoker, garage kept, Texas vehicle. Have original window sticker.

Black Cloth Top, Mach 460 Sound System, Black Convertible Boot, 4.6L V8 SOHC 16V, 17 x 8 Bright 5-Spoke Aluminum Wheels, 35th Anniversary Limited Edition, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Body-color Decklid Spoiler, Cassette, CD player, Convenience Group, Convertible roof lining, Floor Mats w/35th Anniversary Logo, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Floor Mats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Glass rear window, Leather Seating Surfaces Sport Buckets, Leather steering wheel, Black/Silver Leather/Vinyl Trim, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Rear Window Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Silver Leather Door Trim Inserts, Speed Control, Tachometer. Silver Clearcoat Metallic 1999 Ford Mustang GT 2D Convertible RWD 5-Speed Manual 4.6L V8 SOHC 16V

Option 54Y (limited edition) included: hood scoop, side scoops, different rocker side moldings, polished wheels w/ black inserts, black hood decal, silver/aluminum colored dash & shifter knob, different rear wing, special logo floor mats, silver leather door inserts, silver leather trimmed seats, black honeycomb inserts between rear taillights. This is not to be confused with the simple side badging on ALL '99 Mustangs that represent the 35th Anniversary of Mustang. This was a limited pkg only.