2000 Mustang GT CCRM/Fuel Pump issue

I have a 2000 Mustang GT that I'm unable to get running, and unfortunately I'm not very mechanically inclined. It had sat virtually unused for about a year until I decided to sell the car. The fuel had turned, so I had a local mechanic drain the fuel and replace the pump and filter. He thought he had it running, but apparently it died on him after a short drive, and then he couldn't get it started again. He found the fuel pump wasn't getting any power, and traced it up to the CCRM. He said the CCRM was getting power into it, but not back out.
This was a couple of months ago. In the meantime, we've tried looking for a spare CCRM to swap out. The dealerships said they are unable to find one, as the part is on some national backorder. We've been unable to locate a 2000 GT at a local salvage yard, save one that had the front passenger side destroyed.
I gave the CCRM to my buddy who is knowledgeable with electronics. He pulled it apart, and tested the relays as best he knew how with no schematics. He was unable to discern any problems, but again, he didn't have any schematics, and didn't want to just start pulling things off to test, assuming he was testing properly.
Does anyone have any advice on how to troubleshoot the CCRM, specific to the 2000 GT? Is the CCRM bypassable, providing we use a relay outside of the CCRM? If no to either of those questions, would anyone have a lead on where I can get a new/used CCRM for replacement?
Thank you in advance for any help.
This was a couple of months ago. In the meantime, we've tried looking for a spare CCRM to swap out. The dealerships said they are unable to find one, as the part is on some national backorder. We've been unable to locate a 2000 GT at a local salvage yard, save one that had the front passenger side destroyed.
I gave the CCRM to my buddy who is knowledgeable with electronics. He pulled it apart, and tested the relays as best he knew how with no schematics. He was unable to discern any problems, but again, he didn't have any schematics, and didn't want to just start pulling things off to test, assuming he was testing properly.
Does anyone have any advice on how to troubleshoot the CCRM, specific to the 2000 GT? Is the CCRM bypassable, providing we use a relay outside of the CCRM? If no to either of those questions, would anyone have a lead on where I can get a new/used CCRM for replacement?
Thank you in advance for any help.