2000 Mustang GT CCRM/Fuel Pump issue

IMO, based upon your latest post, here are the things that come to mind.



Blown Fuse F2.8/F2.2/F2.34/F2.21 in the Central Junction box. This has been mentioned before to check the fuses. Did you CHECK the fuses? Recommend that you re-check again as a blown F2.2 or F2.8 fuse or any other engine management fuse would exactly match the latest symptom. Remember, it can be hard to see from above if the fuse is blown. There are plenty of people out there that thought a fuse was good only to actually pull it and find out it was not.



To cross check this, test for +12 volts at the RD/YE wire on the EGR vacuum solenoid. Next test for +12 volts at the BN/WH wire on the fuel rail pressure sensor. Use a known good ground such as the battery negative. Post.



Fuel starvation: what is the condition of the fuel in the tank? Stale fuel could be contributing to this problem. But since the car has a new fuel pump, my gut tells me that the tank would have been drained at that time. Assuming the work was actually done.



It could also be that the stale fuel has worked it's way through the system. Perhaps try letting the car idle long enough to get to full operating temperature. This could have the added benefit of throwing additional DTC codes and the clues they will provide.



From here, it would be handy to know what the fuel pressure is. By far, the easiest way is with an ODB2 scanner that can monitor opperational data. This would also give us access to other PCM PID's that may quickly give a solution.



Do you know anyone with an ODB2 scanner?



Regarding the fuel pressure measurement, the 2000 does have a schrader valve on the fuel rail. A mechanical fuel pressure gauge can be rented from the auto parts store.



This problem could end up being the fuel pump driver module (FPDM) in the trunk. The part is not cheap enough that I would normally recommend changing it for diagnostic reasons. Hence the reasons for more detailed tests.



While you are at it, go back and check for things like loose/disconnected hoses. Any disconnected sensors. Check the vacuum refrence line from the fuel pressure sensor. Is it connected? Sure would be a shame to get this close and find out it really is the < $10 part.



It does sound like progress is being made.