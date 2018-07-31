2002 GT Convertible Wet Floor/Leak

MattMan02GT
I bought this car about a month ago and I'm trying to fix things the PO neglected as I find them. We had a ton of rain last week and that's when I found out why the car was garaged on rainy days... The passenger rear floorboard became a wading pool. After some searching I found common issues are tears in the top at corners before the window, which I did not find, or plugged drains on the underside of the car. I've attached a picture previously posted by another member here in an older thread.
On the driver's side I can get a coat hanger wire partially up it and I thought it was plugged, but when I spray compressed air in it appears to blow freely (and that side has not gotten wet yet). On the passenger side drain it feels like I'm hitting either foam or body sealant when I try to put the wire up the drain. It also will NOT let compressed air flow up it freely.
I was not told of any accidents the car was in, but after getting it home and detailing it, I see the rear bumper and trunk lid have been replaced. Frame rails look straight, but I think the passenger rear quarter has had some work done and been resprayed. If they glued on a new quarter skin, I'm wondering if they inadvertantly plugged the drain!
I'm thinking my next step is to jack up the passenger side and run a small drill bit up the drain hole to clean it out. Any thoughts on this? I'm hesitant to expose bare metal on an otherwise rust free northeastern mustang!
-Matt
