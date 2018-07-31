2002 GT Convertible Wet Floor/Leak

M

MattMan02GT

Member
Jul 24, 2018
98
8
18
31
Albany, NY
I bought this car about a month ago and I'm trying to fix things the PO neglected as I find them. We had a ton of rain last week and that's when I found out why the car was garaged on rainy days... The passenger rear floorboard became a wading pool. After some searching I found common issues are tears in the top at corners before the window, which I did not find, or plugged drains on the underside of the car. I've attached a picture previously posted by another member here in an older thread.

On the driver's side I can get a coat hanger wire partially up it and I thought it was plugged, but when I spray compressed air in it appears to blow freely (and that side has not gotten wet yet). On the passenger side drain it feels like I'm hitting either foam or body sealant when I try to put the wire up the drain. It also will NOT let compressed air flow up it freely.

I was not told of any accidents the car was in, but after getting it home and detailing it, I see the rear bumper and trunk lid have been replaced. Frame rails look straight, but I think the passenger rear quarter has had some work done and been resprayed. If they glued on a new quarter skin, I'm wondering if they inadvertantly plugged the drain!

I'm thinking my next step is to jack up the passenger side and run a small drill bit up the drain hole to clean it out. Any thoughts on this? I'm hesitant to expose bare metal on an otherwise rust free northeastern mustang!

-Matt
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


wmburns

wmburns

SN Certified Technician
Aug 14, 2009
5,798
497
164
Houston Texas
There is a Ford TSB about this problem. It has to do with not enough seam sealer between the floor pans and the frame rail. I don't know what the TSB number is.

I did have this same problem on my 2003 GT Convertible. I solved the problem by using an aluminized tape to seal the seam.
 
Last edited:
M

MattMan02GT

Member
Jul 24, 2018
98
8
18
31
Albany, NY
wmburns said:
There is a Ford TSB about this problem. It has to do with not enough seam sealer between the floor pans and the frame rail. I don't know what the TSB number is.

I did have this same problem on my 2002 GT Convertible. I solved the problem by using an aluminumized tape to seal the seam.
Click to expand...
Hey wmburns! I know the exact seam you're talking about. From reading it seemed like (no pun intended) that is some people's issue, while others have a plugged drain that then fills up the quarter panel and spills into the floor? Or is that shortage of sealer always the issue in your experience?

Do you know how water gets into that rail in the first place? Is that drained from the cowl, directed into those channels, then out the bottom of the car via the drains pictured?
 
wmburns

wmburns

SN Certified Technician
Aug 14, 2009
5,798
497
164
Houston Texas
OK. What I found in my case. I tried cleaning all the drain holes. No improvement. I tried drilling more holes. No improvement.

Then decided to I study HOW the water is designed to drain/flow and discovered that water is supposed to drain through the rocker panels. So no amount of extra holes would ever solve the problem.

In my case I sealed the seam before finding the TSB. So IMO this validated my solution.
 
M

MattMan02GT

Member
Jul 24, 2018
98
8
18
31
Albany, NY
What a fantastic pain in the butt! Well, I'm going to have to stop after work and pick up a T45 torx bit so I can remove the seat belts and lift up the carpet the rest of the way. I see a lot of people using a Urethane sealer to do this job, but the tape seems great. Especially since there is no drying time and I can tear it apart/put it back together in one evening. If you had to do it again would you use the aluminized tape again? That flexi seal spray sealer in a can that lets you go fishing using a screen door sounds like a good option as well :D:D
 
M

MattMan02GT

Member
Jul 24, 2018
98
8
18
31
Albany, NY
Hey stormsedge and wmburns, I have seen that video as well and it really highlights the lack of sealant at that seam! How does water get into there, though? Is that where the water that goes into the rest quarter panel drains before dumping out the rocker panels? Or does it come from the front cowl? Also, see the attached picture for what I picked up to hopefully fix the issue! If butyl seals up concrete underground structures between sections, I'm hoping it can watertight the floor of my flipping car LOL
 

Attachments

M

MattMan02GT

Member
Jul 24, 2018
98
8
18
31
Albany, NY
Well it rained like a bugger last night so of course when I get out to the car this morning the floor is wet again. Driving down the road I heard sloshing back and forth (see picture 1). The little vinyl beauty cover is just holding water until it reaches those 2"x2" access panels and is dumping onto the passenger side.

I thought I could see water dribbling in from what looked like the area in picture 2, but that was only looking back quick at a stop sign. I took that pic on my lunch break and that area looks pretty dry right now?

So I started looking at the outside and some of the vinyl is separating from the glass window as you can see in pictures 3 and 4. Is this the problem? I know the vinyl is supposed to be glued to the glass, but as you get underneath that flap on the right side of picture 3 it doesn't look like that later of vinyl was ever actually glued to the lower later of vinyl? I ask because if that's the case, all of that water should just go into the channel and out the drains in the quarter panels. Picture 4 shows the view from top down.I'll seal up the seams in the floor pan with the tape, but I'd love to stop somewhere on my way home from work and get something sealant to stop where the water is coming from in the first place.
 

Attachments

M

MattMan02GT

Member
Jul 24, 2018
98
8
18
31
Albany, NY
Aight, we're getting a little warmer here now. There is what appears to be a pea sized hole hidden near the area of picture 2 above. It stopped raining an hour or two before my lunch break so by the time I went out to take the picture it was dry. Apparently the fabric dries relatively quickly when you're trying to document a leak :rolleyes: but if you look very closely at the new picture I've attached you can see a little dark spot. I took that while I was parked and it was raining lightly. As the rain increased it became a steady stream. Once I started driving down the road it was a freaking river pouring into the beauty cover. I picked up some "E6000" at home Depot after reading a number of Miata and S2000 guys had good luck with it, just need it to dry out/stop raining. It's supposed to rain until Sunday morning here and I have my cousin's funeral tomorrow so until then this is how she sits.
 

Attachments

M

MattMan02GT

Member
Jul 24, 2018
98
8
18
31
Albany, NY
Just continuing the blog here...I coated the wear hole in a good layer of the E6000 yesterday morning and it baked in the hot sun all day. I threw on another coat tonight as they are calling for more thunderstorms around :mad:

Fingers crossed and praying to God the floor is not wet tomorrow night, as carpet and sound deadening are just starting to dry finally.
 
stormsedge

stormsedge

Active Member
Jun 17, 2018
194
42
38
Here
Yup, there are a couple of good YouTube videos on the top/rear window area leaks as well. Note that I've found four holes/leaks around my rear window, so far (still leaks)...I may have to spring for a new one to stop it. My third convertible (TBird, Corvette, and this) and worst leaker of any of them, but the receipts with the car indicate a top replacement without a new window, so to be expected.
 
M

MattMan02GT

Member
Jul 24, 2018
98
8
18
31
Albany, NY
Ah yes, if they reused the window and the glue is getting tired that makes sense. The top on this one is in a little worse condition than I originally thought, but it is a 16 year old car. I know a top replacement is eventually inevitable, but I need to push it off at least a year. I picked up some of the Product 303 Aerospace cleaner and protector to hopefully treat the vinyl and extend the life of what I have left! The car's carpet was bone dry when I looked at it, but the PO had the car for 3 years and put 800 miles on it in that time. The rest it was in the garage, so of course it was dry lol.
 
D

daveinva

New Member
Oct 21, 2019
2
0
1
46
Virginia
Exactly where is this seam that you sealed? I'm not clear on this... Have the same problem with my 2004



QUOTE="wmburns, post: 9129361, member: 152830"]
+1 on above. That is EXACTLY how my convertible was leaking. Basically I re-sealed the seam between the floor pan and the frame channel. I used an Aluminum Foil Tape to seal the seam.

I'm sure there's more than one way to solve this problem.

https://www.homedepot.com/p/ADO-Products-2-in-x-50-yds-Aluminum-Foil-Tape-Roll-TF25012/302742795
[/QUOTE]
 
wmburns

wmburns

SN Certified Technician
Aug 14, 2009
5,798
497
164
Houston Texas
Did you look at the video about the 4:00 minute mark?

In my case, I sealed the entire seam between the floor pan and the frame rail.
 
95Vert383AOD

95Vert383AOD

10 Year Member
Jun 10, 2008
1,133
32
59
Providence, RI
I know this thread is a little old but.... I found an alternate resolution. The back of the water channel where it meets the wheel well has an opening that is usually plugged up with seam sealer from the factory. Those reliefs in the pinch weld just aren't enough and sealing the floor pan is a bandaid that just allows the water level in the channel to get higher. If you remove the seam sealer at the bottom and reveal the hole chances are the floors will never get wet because that channel will never hold enough water. After testing with a hose lots of nasty stuff that would normally block up those smaller reliefs/holes in the pinch weld started coming out thru the back. Hope this helps someone. Chances are that extra seam sealer in the wheel well already has cracks in it like in the picture.
 

Attachments

You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
N 2002 convertible mustang 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
N 2002 convertible power windows issue 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Nadine9516 2002 convertible top 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
R 94 5.0 or 2002 gt convertible 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
kiddiccarus Progress Thread 1995 3.8L Vert (2002 3.8L Dual Port Engine) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 33
Similar threads
2002 convertible mustang
2002 convertible power windows issue
2002 convertible top
94 5.0 or 2002 gt convertible
Progress Thread 1995 3.8L Vert (2002 3.8L Dual Port Engine)
Top Bottom