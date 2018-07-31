2002 GT Convertible Wet Floor/Leak

Well it rained like a bugger last night so of course when I get out to the car this morning the floor is wet again. Driving down the road I heard sloshing back and forth (see picture 1). The little vinyl beauty cover is just holding water until it reaches those 2"x2" access panels and is dumping onto the passenger side.



I thought I could see water dribbling in from what looked like the area in picture 2, but that was only looking back quick at a stop sign. I took that pic on my lunch break and that area looks pretty dry right now?



So I started looking at the outside and some of the vinyl is separating from the glass window as you can see in pictures 3 and 4. Is this the problem? I know the vinyl is supposed to be glued to the glass, but as you get underneath that flap on the right side of picture 3 it doesn't look like that later of vinyl was ever actually glued to the lower later of vinyl? I ask because if that's the case, all of that water should just go into the channel and out the drains in the quarter panels. Picture 4 shows the view from top down.I'll seal up the seams in the floor pan with the tape, but I'd love to stop somewhere on my way home from work and get something sealant to stop where the water is coming from in the first place.