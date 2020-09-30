Price: $23,300Location: San Antonio, Texas** Clean and Clear Texas title in hand** Any PPIs at the purchaser's expense, however, I can get the vehicle to the designated facility** 2004 Mustang Cobra SVT Terminator** Supercharged V8** Original engine and transmission** 39,078 original miles** OEM in-dash 6 CD changer** 6-speed manual trans** Number 3,186 produced in 2004 (certificate in hand)** Includes Diablo tuner and tunes for the parts that have been upgraded** Comes with the OEM parts that have been upgraded** Dynoed and tuned in Florida by Steeda** Build certificate, all original owner manuals, original dealer window sticker** A certificate stating that this car was one of the few cars tested by SVT for quality assurance** The exterior is 7 out of 10 (7 out of 10 only because of rock chips and seems to be a clear coat- Some rock chips- Clearcoat is "NOT" peeling- 1 inch by 1/2 inch stress crack on truck lid- No dents- Headlights/Taillights in perfect condition- Windows are creak free- Door/Window seals do not leak- Tires have maybe like 2,000 miles on them but are about 5 years old** Interior is 9 out of 10- No holes- No rips- Minor wear on driver seat from entering and exiting- No stains on seats- All electronic controls (windows and side mirrors) work- A/C and heater in perfect working condition- The headliner is in perfect condition (not hanging)- Dash is in perfect condition- Radio and steering wheel buttons in perfect condition (not faded)** Power train and electrical is 9 out of 10- New clutch kit with about 200 miles- New throwout bearing- Bassani x-pipe- Borla Stingers- Air Intake- Steeda S/C pulleys (2.81)- Tuned by at Steeda- Tuner included