Price: $23,300
Location: San Antonio, Texas
** Clean and Clear Texas title in hand
** Any PPIs at the purchaser's expense, however, I can get the vehicle to the designated facility
** 2004 Mustang Cobra SVT Terminator
** Supercharged V8
** Original engine and transmission
** 39,078 original miles
** OEM in-dash 6 CD changer
** 6-speed manual trans
** Number 3,186 produced in 2004 (certificate in hand)
** Includes Diablo tuner and tunes for the parts that have been upgraded
** Comes with the OEM parts that have been upgraded
** Dynoed and tuned in Florida by Steeda
** Build certificate, all original owner manuals, original dealer window sticker
** A certificate stating that this car was one of the few cars tested by SVT for quality assurance
** The exterior is 7 out of 10 (7 out of 10 only because of rock chips and seems to be a clear coat
- Some rock chips
- Clearcoat is "NOT" peeling
- 1 inch by 1/2 inch stress crack on truck lid
- No dents
- Headlights/Taillights in perfect condition
- Windows are creak free
- Door/Window seals do not leak
- Tires have maybe like 2,000 miles on them but are about 5 years old
** Interior is 9 out of 10
- No holes
- No rips
- Minor wear on driver seat from entering and exiting
- No stains on seats
- All electronic controls (windows and side mirrors) work
- A/C and heater in perfect working condition
- The headliner is in perfect condition (not hanging)
- Dash is in perfect condition
- Radio and steering wheel buttons in perfect condition (not faded)
** Power train and electrical is 9 out of 10
- New clutch kit with about 200 miles
- New throwout bearing
- Bassani x-pipe
- Borla Stingers
- Air Intake
- Steeda S/C pulleys (2.81)
- Tuned by at Steeda
- Tuner included
