2004 Mustang 3.9L V6 Leaking Fluid or Oil

Good morning everyone,



I'm new to StangNet.com, but I've been a Mustang owner since my 1991 Ford Mustang LX 2.3L. I'm trying to fix a fluid or oil leak on my current Mustang.



My car = 2004 Ford Mustang 3.9L V6 Automatic Transmission with 144K miles.



Background = I bought this car brand new from the dealer back in 2004 and have always maintained the car using full synthetic motor oil and other maintenance on time. In 2017 I needed money so I was going to sell my car to someone, but my dad said he'd buy it. Flash forward to today and my dad was going to sell the car to someone, but I told him I'd buy it. He has not really used the car since Summer 2019. He would just move it once a week from one side of the street to the other to avoid the street sweeper (ticket). He then started having problems with the alarm, check engine, fuel cap, battery every week even after getting a new battery. I bought it and took the problem off his hands since I knew the car.



I put a brand new battery, negative battery terminal (post), but now I noticed a fluid or oil leak. I took several pictures from underneath the car so you can see where the leak may be coming from. I'm not too familiar with fluid or oil leaks and was hoping someone here can help me determine where the leak is coming from and how to fix it.



Thank you all for your support and I hope together we can solve this.