2020 Mustang GT ABS Problems

Hey guys, I'm new to this site. I own a 2020 Mustang GT and I have been through the ringer with this car. I bought the car brand new and have had some bad luck with this car. After 2 days of owning it, my transmission goes out. I have warranty on the car so they paid for a new one. I send it to the dealership to get fixed and my car sits there a week. The day I go to pick up my car I hear that one of the new guys broke one of the bell housing bolt holes on the block of the car. So they have to replace my engine. After 2 weeks of getting my engine replaced they finally finish and I get my car back. After a little over 1,000 miles all my lights turn on. ABS, Steering assist failure, Traction control, E-brake light, Heel assist start, passenger airbag off, Turn signals don't work, bright lights don't work, windshield wipers don't work and all of the controls on my steering wheel don't work. I have no clue of the problem and I will be taking the car to the dealership Monday to take a look at it. If anyone could help me on how to get all this to go away or may know of where the problem might be i would appreciate it. I have removed the negative battery post and it still shows all these lights. I had the dealership reset all of it with a computer and it goes away for about a day. This is my only car to drive so i'm not sure what to do. If any of you could help thank you. It's supposed to rain tomorrow and it's hard to drive in the rain when the wipers don't work.Below are the pictures of the lights and a picture of the broken piece off the block.
 

