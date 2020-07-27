Brakes 3-2 port brake conversion using SN95 fitting

Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Mod Dude
I’ve often referenced this method, but never had pics. Until now.

When converting to rear disk, or aftermarket disk brakes, one needs to change the MC from the factory 3-port MC to a 2-port variety. Max Motorsports sells a kit for this, but there is another method, that is somewhat cleaner in nature.

If you are ever in the boneyard, look for a 94-04 Mustang WITHOUT ABS. This is the combo valve you want to seek out. It will look like this, with a unique fitting at the rear. If you notice, the combo valve looks like the Fox valve, but it's not exactly the same in terms of port sizes. But, the fitting at the rear is what you want. Take that fitting off.

This valve is off a 2003-2004 Mustang GT without ABS/TC
14684647-33A3-41A3-B680-BFFDB2BCDEBF.jpeg
ABC8BF76-3F58-493C-BA3E-663D0C93C871.jpeg



I think you can see where I am going with this. At the rear of the stock Fox valve, is a fitting similar tot he front that is merely capping off the rear. Remove that cap, and install this SN95 fitting.

8869CCEB-FABE-4CA8-9C11-D1C93C90ACB5.jpeg


One additional adapter that can be found at your local parts store (i'll update the part number if I can locate it) and you can now adapt a pre-purchased line to connect here and run to your driver's side brake line. I believe I bought a 2-foot long, preformed piece of line from NAPA and just bent it to fit. Came out rather clean and OEM looking.

90D03BEF-36A8-4AEE-A689-852EF200FDED.jpeg



But anyway, the key is finding the combo valve off a non-ABS SN95. Once you have that, you can do this much cleaner 3-2 conversion for maybe $10 in parts.
 
