I am going to get started on my build thread for a 33 spline replacement axle for an SN that retains both the ABS, and the parking brake. This axle will replace my current 28 spline Moser axle with a 3.55:1 gear ratio. The goal was to have a functional axle with full size 9" bearing bolt on style axles that retains all the factory features of the car. Originally the plan was to go with a 9" axle end housing to get more brake options. I later found that there were no large brake options that fit a 9" housing end where you could retain both the parking brake and ABS, and fit inside a 15" wheel. Moser Engineering offers a housing end that accommodates a full size 9" bearing, but has a factory 8.8" flange bolt pattern, which is the route I ended up going with. Moser Engineering does not list this option on their website, and they do not have a part number for it; you have to call and ask for it. I also wanted to use an Eaton Truetrac differential to maintain full street manners and no compromise torque distribution for drag racing. It is not a cheap differential, but I believe it will save money in the long run, as it has no wear items, and is maintenance free. This is not DIY project. In order to convert to a bolt on style axle, the axle ends have to be cut off, the axle has to have a jig put through it, and then the new axle ends are welded on. The jig is about $650, which makes it economically non viable to do at home. If you want to save money and do this at home, consider a C-clip eliminator style end. The downsides to the C-clip eliminator is a smaller bearing that is not as durable, and a number of gaskets and seals that tend to leak. It is quite a bit more affordable though.



So I'll shoot out the parts list for the basic axle:



Axles, bearings, housing ends: Call Moser

Differential: Eaton 913A701

Ring and Pinion (3.55:1): Ford Performance M-4209-88355

Axle girdle: UPR 3024-01

Axle Braces: UPR 2024-01

Pinion Seal: National 3604

Differential Cover Gasket: FelPro RDS55341



The Eaton True Trac requires 80W-90 Mineral based gear oil with no friction modifier. That would be the cheap stuff at the parts store. This is the only item the differential saves you money on.



Brake Options. For now I am going to run Cobra brakes to get the car running. If you want to upgrade to Cobra brakes you will need:

Ford Performance M-2300-M

To clear a 15" wheel, you will need the low profile brake hose kit from Maximum Motorsports. The 3 hose kit is:

Maximum Motorsports MMBK2P

There is also a 2 hose kit available.



If you want a 4 piston caliper brake that clears a 15" wheel with ABS and a Parking brake, Baer makes an SS4 12" rotor kit:

SKU 4262279

That is a drilled/slotted rotor with a quality 4 piston caliper available in multiple colors, and a sling style parking brake. The sling style is the desired style parking brake. I did not find any other manufacturer that offers this type of brake setup.



Notes:

There are 3 major aftermarket brands that build axles for Mustangs, Moser Engineering, Strange Engineering, and Mark Williams Enterprises. I talked to all 3 manufacturers multiple times before selecting this build. They were all excellent in communication and customer service. Each manufacturer machines their axles a little differently, and they are not interchangeable with different brand parts. That is to say, you can't put a Moser reluctor ring on a Strange axle, or visa versa. Mark Williams was not an option for this build, because they do not offer any ABS support. Strange Engineering has a few options. However, they do not offer a 33 spline axle, which is the largest axle that Eaton offers a True Trac for. If you are content with 31 spline axles, or 35 spline axles with a spool, and a 1 piston brake caliper, ask Strange Engineering about a B1706MC, or B1706MCC (cobra brake) kit. This is actually a little cheaper than the Moser option I chose. However, if you want a 4 piston caliper with ABS and a parking brake, there is no option from Strange Engineering that I found viable. Aerospace Components has a sling style parking brake with a 4 piston caliper available for a 9" end. It does not have a provision for an ABS sensor, and I don't know that one could be drilled, and even at that, I don't know if the reluctor ring will fit inside the sling assembly.



This post will be edited as the build progresses. I know if I wait until it's all done, I'll never get around to typing it all up. I am waiting on the Cobra upgrade kit to ship out, as it has been on back order for 2 months.



Kurt