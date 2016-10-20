Drivetrain $35 Electric Power Steering With Fail-safe - No Ebay Module And No Caster Issues!!!

waid302

It has been a while since I posted on this forum. I am not making or selling anything. I have posted this on couple of other forums and this is not for everyone.

Some of you have manual steering and I though you might like to see how added electric assisted power steering in my 1964 Falcon. Some of you may have come across the Saturn Vue conversions but I think I have found even cheaper and better alternative with no caster issues!

My testing shows that most Japanese branded cars and SUV with electric steering works in Fail-Safe mode if the control unit (ECU) is disconnected from CAN BUS. The effort in Fail-Safe mode feels just right like my 2013 Honda Civic. Not too much and not too little. Just like Hydraulic Steering, if the Electric Assisted Steering completely fails, the steering is back to completely manual mode maintaining car control.

The biggest advantage of using EPS from Toyota, Nissan and Kia/Hyundai is that the EPS works in Fail-Safe. The ECU for the column is mounted remotely and cab be disconnected and removed. The EPS from Saturn Vue and Chevy Cobalt has the ECU that cannot be disconnected and must be de-soldered for remote mount. More importantly there is no Fail-Safe and a 3rd party eBay module is needed in order for it to work. Additionally , people have reported that with after market eBay module, the Saturn EPS does not self center the steering wheel coming out of a turn. You have to make constant corrections.

Below is the list of Car that I know of that has Fail-Safe Electric Steering. Only 3 wire connection. Ignition On, Power and Ground to the Steering ECU. That's it !

2004-2009 Toyota Prius
2009-2013 Toyota Corolla
2006-2011 Toyota Yaris - (With ABS)
2007-2009 Nissan Versa
2009-2012 Nissan Cube
2012-2014 Kia Soul

ECU Part Numbers:

2004-2009 Toyota Prius 89650-47102
2009-2013 Toyota Corolla 89650-02300
2006-2011 Toyota Yaris - (With ABS) 89650-52120 / 52050
2007-2009 Nissan Versa 28500-EM30A / 991-30303
2009-2012 Nissan Cube 28500-1FC0B / JL501-000932
2012-2014 Kia Soul B2563-99500 / 4PSG1312 / FPSG1312

The output shaft on Toyota is little larger than the rest and therefore the Borgeson 312500, 11/16 36 X 3/4 smooth bore weldable coupling should fits nicely. This couple fits the others as well. The Kia EPS is the biggest and appears to be most heavy duty. The Prius & Corolla EPS are very easy to find at salvage yards so this is the best bet. I picked up these EPS for testing for $35 each at my local pic-a-part

Note: As with any modification, there are risks. This post is intended to show how I did my modification. Use it at your own risk!

Waid
 
The upper steering shaft and column tube
 

In order to convert my hydraulic power steering rack to manual, I took the valve out, removed the sleeve and tack welded the input shaft to the pinion shaft.
 

RaggedGT said:
That's a cool mod man,how well does it hold up in the long term ?

Hey Dave check this out- @Davedacarpainter
I figured if Toyota is willing to put it in their cars, its good enough for me. The Toyota Yaris unit that I have has 250,000 miles on it and one of my Prius EPS has 200,000 miles on it so I guess it holds up!

The Prius/Corolla has same curb weight as the Mustang so I personally have no concerns.

Waid
 
Awesome mod, I'm going to try this on my '86. My dad installed the $1500 EPS kit in his '65 mustang and it is fantastic. I'll be installing in my '68 Hardtop and '60 falcon wagon as well.

Thanks for the info!!
 
I like the Prius/Corolla since it's curb weight is about 3,000 lbs which is little more than my Falcon. The Yaris is most compact but I think the plastic gear inside is too small. Besides, tons of Prius are now in salvage yards and more Corollas are on the way!

Waid
 
