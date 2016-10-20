It has been a while since I posted on this forum. I am not making or selling anything. I have posted this on couple of other forums and this is not for everyone.



Some of you have manual steering and I though you might like to see how added electric assisted power steering in my 1964 Falcon. Some of you may have come across the Saturn Vue conversions but I think I have found even cheaper and better alternative with no caster issues!



My testing shows that most Japanese branded cars and SUV with electric steering works in Fail-Safe mode if the control unit (ECU) is disconnected from CAN BUS. The effort in Fail-Safe mode feels just right like my 2013 Honda Civic. Not too much and not too little. Just like Hydraulic Steering, if the Electric Assisted Steering completely fails, the steering is back to completely manual mode maintaining car control.



The biggest advantage of using EPS from Toyota, Nissan and Kia/Hyundai is that the EPS works in Fail-Safe. The ECU for the column is mounted remotely and cab be disconnected and removed. The EPS from Saturn Vue and Chevy Cobalt has the ECU that cannot be disconnected and must be de-soldered for remote mount. More importantly there is no Fail-Safe and a 3rd party eBay module is needed in order for it to work. Additionally , people have reported that with after market eBay module, the Saturn EPS does not self center the steering wheel coming out of a turn. You have to make constant corrections.



Below is the list of Car that I know of that has Fail-Safe Electric Steering. Only 3 wire connection. Ignition On, Power and Ground to the Steering ECU. That's it !



2004-2009 Toyota Prius

2009-2013 Toyota Corolla

2006-2011 Toyota Yaris - (With ABS)

2007-2009 Nissan Versa

2009-2012 Nissan Cube

2012-2014 Kia Soul



ECU Part Numbers:



2004-2009 Toyota Prius 89650-47102

2009-2013 Toyota Corolla 89650-02300

2006-2011 Toyota Yaris - (With ABS) 89650-52120 / 52050

2007-2009 Nissan Versa 28500-EM30A / 991-30303

2009-2012 Nissan Cube 28500-1FC0B / JL501-000932

2012-2014 Kia Soul B2563-99500 / 4PSG1312 / FPSG1312



The output shaft on Toyota is little larger than the rest and therefore the Borgeson 312500, 11/16 36 X 3/4 smooth bore weldable coupling should fits nicely. This couple fits the others as well. The Kia EPS is the biggest and appears to be most heavy duty. The Prius & Corolla EPS are very easy to find at salvage yards so this is the best bet. I picked up these EPS for testing for $35 each at my local pic-a-part



Note: As with any modification, there are risks. This post is intended to show how I did my modification. Use it at your own risk!



Waid