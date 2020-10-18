351w swap help

nelio tapia
New Member
-
Mar 31, 2016
-
- 4
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 26
Hello everyone. I got a 83 mustang 5.0 302 it almost time to swap a motor in i was looking into the 351w block.
what is needed to swap a 351w in a 83 foxbody?.
i want to keep it carb.
also does the year of block matter? i found a good deal on a 351w off a 95 bronco i am planning to buy if it will work.
any differences of 351 off a truck f150 or bronco or is it the same block?
any in formation helps. thank you in advance
