351w swap help

Hello everyone. I got a 83 mustang 5.0 302 it almost time to swap a motor in i was looking into the 351w block.what is needed to swap a 351w in a 83 foxbody?.i want to keep it carb.also does the year of block matter? i found a good deal on a 351w off a 95 bronco i am planning to buy if it will work.any differences of 351 off a truck f150 or bronco or is it the same block?any in formation helps. thank you in advance