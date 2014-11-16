This progress thread will be a little different in that the swap is almost complete. However, many pics were taken along the way to document the progress as well as the problems. Some of you fellow Stangers may not agree with the engine combo I ended up with. I understand that it is a preference issue and you are certainly entitled to not agree.



I hope to that this thread will be helpful; to anyone wanting to install a 351w in their 94-95 vert. Now that we have been fully engaged in the project and past the point of no return long ago I must advise against the swap into a vert. There are nuances in a vert's construction and engineering that make this project more difficult than with a coup. I hope to give some further detail with pictures shortly. Tomorrow looks to be 1st start. It will be exciting.



I have several other threads with technical questions for issues we ran into along the way. I'd like to thank each of you for your input. I cannot remember all of your names, but I do remember Kurt because he answers on a lot of my threads. Thanks all!



So you all know the premise of the swap, it was: the 95 Mustang Ford should have built. Keeping in the spirit of that theme I restricted the build to be 50 state smog legal and to retain as stock an appearance as possible. I also like the idea of reliability and longevity. All those factors were taken into account with this build. I'll also include an extensive parts list as a help at the end of the thread.



Please feel free to chime in along the way.