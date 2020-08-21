For Sale 4-Bolt 16inch Wheels & Bridgestone Tires

Blown88GT

Blown88GT

Founding Member
Nov 13, 1999
2,085
484
134
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
CSA 16x8 cast polished aluminum wheels.
Similar style is ROH, same company.
Made in Australia. Same wheel used on various GM vehicles.
4 Lug Design for early Foxbodies, T-Birds, etc.
No spacers or adapters needed.
Guaranteed not to rub.

Bridgestone Potenza RE-760 Sport Tires
225 x 50 - 16
Less than 1000 miles wear

For local pickup only.
South Florida
$600
 

