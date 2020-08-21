Blown88GT
CSA 16x8 cast polished aluminum wheels.
Similar style is ROH, same company.
Made in Australia. Same wheel used on various GM vehicles.
4 Lug Design for early Foxbodies, T-Birds, etc.
No spacers or adapters needed.
Guaranteed not to rub.
Bridgestone Potenza RE-760 Sport Tires
225 x 50 - 16
Less than 1000 miles wear
For local pickup only.
South Florida
$600
